Four Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza City explosion, military confirms

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least four Israeli soldiers were killed on Monday in Gaza City after their tank was struck by an explosive device reportedly planted by Palestinian resistance fighters, according to a statement released by the Israeli military.

According to Yemen Press, the statement identified three of the fallen soldiers as Uri Lamed, 20, Gadi Cotal, 20, and Arye Regev, 19. The name of the fourth soldier has not yet been cleared for publication, Israeli media reported.

The incident occurred during combat operations in the northern Gaza Strip. The military did not provide further details regarding the circumstances of the explosion or the broader context of the engagement.

