Israeli officer dies following Qassam Brigades ambush in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: A spokesman for the Israeli occupation army declared on Tuesday an “Israeli” officer died from wounds sustained during an ambush al-Qassam Brigades carried out in Gaza City.

The Hebrew Channel “12” reported that “Shahar Netanel Bozaglo, 27, a company commander in the IDF’s Armored Corps from the town of Migdal Haemek”, fell in the northern Gaza’s clashes.

According to Hebrew media, “Bozaglo” was critically injured last Monday, after his tank was targeted by an anti-armor missile fired by Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza, before he was later declared dead.

The announcement of the officer’s death came at a time when the fighting fronts in Gaza City have been witnessing violent confrontations between the Palestinian resistance and the invading occupation forces, as the Qassam Brigades confirmed carrying out several ambushes against the invading forces, the latest of which was the destruction of the Merkava tank in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood in southwestern Gaza.

The deaths toll the ranks of the occupation army killed since the beginning of the aggression on Gaza since October 2023 has risen to 911 soldiers and officers, according to Hebrew media.

