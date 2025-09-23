Hind Rajab Foundation files complaint against Israeli soldier in Czech Republic

AhlulBayt News Agency: The pro-Palestine advocacy organization Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) has lodged a criminal complaint in the Czech Republic against an Israeli soldier on charges of committing war crimes and acts of genocide during the Tel Aviv regime’s ongoing military onslaught in the Gaza Strip.

The HRF said in a statement on Monday that it submitted the complaint to a court in Prague against Roei Haimatan, a member of the Israeli military’s Givati Brigade.

He is accused of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, including forced displacement of civilians.

On September 19, the Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) registered a criminal complaint in Greece against an Israeli soldier who is accused of perpetrating war crimes.

The HRF said it had filed a complaint with the Public Prosecutor of the Court of First Instance in Athens against Naor Shlomo Dadon of the Givati Brigade.

Lodged by Greek lawyer Evgenia Koniaki, the complaint relies on a 70-page report that chronicles Dadon's deployment in Gaza between August 2024 and August 2025.

The HRF said the evidence comprises images and posts that demonstrate his involvement in the destruction of civilian regions in Rafah and Jabalia, the incineration of Hamad Bin Khalifa School, as well as social media posts that celebrate the devastation.

According to the foundation, Dadon is presently participating in a “mental resilience” retreat in Zagora village of Magnesia region, which is organized by the Israeli organization Rising Heroes.

The program was criticized for offering “impunity disguised as wellness,” with assertions that it protects suspects from facing accountability.

“There can be no safe haven in Europe for individuals who took part in the destruction of a civilian population,” the HRF Chairman Dyab Abou Jahjah said.

The complaint calls upon Greek officials to examine Dadon in accordance with the universal jurisdiction stipulations outlined in the Greek Penal Code, the Geneva Conventions, and the Rome Statute.

Earlier this month, the HRF filed a similar complaint in Greece against another soldier from the same battalion, Yair Ohana. That case was referred to the Preliminary Investigation Department of the Corfu Court of First Instance.



