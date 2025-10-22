Hind Rajab Foundation Seeks ICC Arrest Warrants for 24 Israeli Officers

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hind Rajab Foundation has formally submitted a request to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue arrest warrants for 24 Israeli soldiers and commanders accused of murdering Palestinian child Hind Rajab and her rescuers from the Red Crescent in Gaza.

In its statement, the foundation said the submitted file spans 120 pages and includes evidence and witness testimonies confirming the involvement of those named in the killing of Hind, six of her family members, and the paramedics who attempted to save her.

The document specifically identifies 24 Israeli military personnel as responsible for the killings.

The foundation also called for the investigation to be expanded to include the “Vampire Empire Unit,” the “52nd Armored Battalion,” and the “401st Armored Brigade.”

Hind Rajab, a five-year-old Palestinian girl, was killed by Israeli forces while sheltering in a car with six relatives in southwestern Gaza City on January 29, 2024.

/129