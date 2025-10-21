Investigation reveals Israeli commander behind killing of Palestinian child Hind Rajab, paramedics

AhlulBayt News Agency: A joint investigation has named a specific Israeli military commander as the person who gave the order to open fire on the car carrying 6-year-old Palestinian Hind Rajab and her family, an attack that also targeted the ambulances sent to rescue her.

According to the Hind Rajab Foundation and Al Jazeera, the order was given by Major Sean Glass, a company commander in the Israeli military.

Glass, who leads the “Vampire Empire” company within the 52nd Battalion of the 401st Armored Brigade, was reportedly inside a tank when he issued the command to fire upon the vehicle in Gaza.

The attack, which drew international condemnation, killed Hind and several members of her family.

Later, a targeted strike also destroyed the ambulance dispatched by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) to the scene, killing the two emergency workers inside.

The new report says this subsequent attack was also carried out under the same chain of command.

On January 29, Hind had been traveling in a car with her uncle, his wife and their four children, fleeing fighting in the neighborhood of Tel Al-Hawa in Gaza City, when they came under Israeli fire.

Trapped in the bullet-ridden vehicle and surrounded by her dead relatives, the little girl phoned emergency services and, over a period of more than three hours, begged for help, saying that an Israeli tank appeared to be closing in.

“Come take me. Will you come and take me? I’m so scared, please come!” she can be heard saying in a recording of the call to responders, released by the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

Two first responders, Yousef Zeino and Ahmed al-Madhoun, were deployed in a bid to save Hind, but the PRCS soon lost contact with them, along with the little girl.

On February 10, the bodies of Hind and her relatives were found lying in the car. Just meters away, a burned-out ambulance was found with the remains of the two paramedics who tried to save the girl.

An investigation by Forensic Architecture later found that a total of 335 bullets were fired at the car and that the tank operators had a clear view of the two children inside the vehicle.

According to the Geneva Conventions and the Rome Statute, Rajab, her family, and the two paramedics who attempted to save Hind were all victims of a serious and complex crime that included multiple grave violations and war crimes.

