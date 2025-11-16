Hind Rajab Foundation Files War Crimes Complaint Against Israeli Rapper in Czech Republic

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hind Rajab Foundation has submitted a criminal complaint to the Czech Republic’s Supreme Public Prosecutor’s Office against Israeli reservist and rapper Noam Tsuriely, accusing him of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and incitement during Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

In its statement, the Foundation explained that the complaint, filed by attorney Jan Taubl in Prague, is based on an investigative report documenting Tsuriely’s role in destroying civilian infrastructure and glorifying those acts through his musical performances.

Tsuriely is currently in the Czech Republic after holding a concert in Prague on November 13.

According to the investigation, Tsuriely served with the 699 Paratrooper Battalion of the 551 Brigade during Israel’s ground invasion of Gaza in October 2023. He is accused of participating in the demolition of a civilian building in Beit Hanoun near an UNRWA school in November, an act the Foundation says lacked military necessity and constitutes a war crime under international and Czech law.

The complaint invokes the Czech principle of universal jurisdiction, covering genocide, crimes against humanity, wartime atrocities, and incitement to hatred and approval of criminal acts during his European performances.

The Foundation called on Czech authorities to launch a full investigation, confiscate Tsuriely’s equipment, impose travel restrictions, or detain him.

Natasha Brak, head of litigation at the Foundation, stated: “The widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure in Gaza is the clearest evidence of genocide, and Noam Tsuriely participated in it, then turned that tragedy into entertainment.”

The report highlights that after joining Israel’s military operations, Tsuriely released a song titled Another Day in Gaza, portraying Israeli soldiers as “the light,” despite the UN and major rights groups classifying Israel’s actions as genocide.

At a December 2024 concert, he reportedly projected real footage of Israeli troops storming Palestinian homes and demolishing them, while performing lyrics calling to “turn Gaza into pieces,” sparking outrage for glorifying violence as entertainment.

The Foundation stressed that Tsuriely’s dual role as soldier and performer magnifies the impact of his actions, warning that Europe must not serve as a safe haven for individuals implicated in atrocities. Czech law, it noted, grants full authority to prosecute crimes regardless of where they occurred.

The complaint is part of the Hind Rajab Foundation’s wider legal campaign to expose and pursue accountability for war crimes committed during Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

The Foundation is named after five-year-old Hind Rajab, who was killed along with six relatives when Israeli occupation forces shelled a car they had taken shelter in southwest Gaza City on January 29, 2024.

