HRF files war crimes complaint against former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert in Germany

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) has taken a step toward international justice for Palestinians by filing a criminal complaint in Germany against former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert.

The complaint targets Olmert for war crimes committed during the brutal Israeli military assault on Gaza in 2008–2009, known as "Operation Cast Lead."

Ehud Olmert, who served as Prime Minister of Israel from 2006 to 2009, held the ultimate political and military authority over all Israeli Occupation Forces operations, including the devastating campaign launched on December 27, 2008.

The legal filing holds Olmert directly responsible for the extensive and systematic nature of the violence deployed under his command.

Under Olmert’s direction, the Israeli regime and military high command executed a large-scale military campaign that inflicted widespread destruction and immense human suffering across the densely populated Gaza Strip.

The assault tragically resulted in the killing of more than 1,300 Palestinians, including over 300 children and 115 women.

Furthermore, more than 5,000 people were injured, and tens of thousands of homes were destroyed.

The HRF's account details the systematic nature of the violence used against the civilian population.

The foundation stated that various reports by human rights organizations “documented a consistent pattern of deliberate or reckless targeting of civilians and civilian objects, the use of white phosphorus munitions in populated areas, and collective punishment of the entire Gaza population through the systematic destruction of vital infrastructure.”

The complaint asserted that these actions constitute grave breaches of customary international law and meet the definitions of war crimes and crimes against humanity under German law.

The Hind Rajab Foundation’s legal filing urgently requested the German authorities to take immediate action, including the “immediate initiation of a criminal investigation, the issuance of an arrest warrant, and a European Arrest Warrant against Olmert.”

The Foundation noted that “Ehud Olmert is scheduled to appear publicly in Berlin on 6 November 2025 at the Haaretz Democracy Conference, hosted by the Heinrich-Böll-Stiftung.”

Given this scheduled appearance, the HRF called upon German authorities to act swiftly to ensure he is prevented from departing and is held accountable for the crimes committed under his leadership.

