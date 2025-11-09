German activists block Hamburg railway to protest arms exports to Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: A number of activists in Germany chained themselves to a railway line on Saturday in protest against their country’s export of weapons to “Israel”, aiming to draw attention to the suffering of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Around 40 activists participated in the protest held in Hamburg, where they successfully blocked the railway line leading to the Port of Hamburg.

“We believe that engaging in civil disobedience in solidarity with Palestine is the right thing to do,” said Yule Finke, a spokesperson for the activist group, in statements from the protest site.

Finke asserted that “Israel” is committing “genocide and war crimes in Palestine,” and that the German government is complicit by continuing to export weapons to “Israel” through German ports. She questioned, “Why do the people of Hamburg allow their port to be a hub for arms shipments?”

The protest concluded when police intervened, removing the activists one by one from the railway track, amidst support from some port workers for the participants.

.....................

End/ 257