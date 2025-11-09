Speaking about Palestine is a Moral Obligation

Speaking about Palestine is not an option; it is a moral obligation for all humanity. Because to remain silent in the face of the injustice suffered by a people for more than seven decades is to be complicit in the longest-running crime in contemporary history.



We are not speaking only of Gaza or the West Bank. We are speaking of historic Palestine, from the river to the sea, of the land that was torn apart piece by piece under the lie of a “divine promise” and the silence of an anesthetized world.



Zionism has instilled a false dream in the global conscience: the dream of normalizing the occupation, of accepting apartheid, of indifference to suffering. And many governments, subservient or bought off, have preferred to bow before this power rather than defend truth and justice.



But humanity has a duty to awaken. Awakening to the ruins of villages erased from the map, to the names of forgotten martyrs, to the children who continue to be born under bombs but with the word "freedom" engraved in their hearts.



To speak of Palestine is to speak of memory, of dignity, and of the inalienable right of return. It is to speak of the whole of Palestine, not of negotiated fragments.



From the Palestinian Union of Latin America (UPAL), we reaffirm that we will not cease to speak of Palestine, because its truth reflects the dormant conscience of the world, and awakening it is a duty of all free peoples.



By Palestinian Union of Latin America - UPAL