Israeli forces declare security alert after shooting near Beit Hagai settlement

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation forces declared a state of security alert, on Monday evening, in the vicinity of the Beit Hagai settlement, south of Hebron, following a shooting incident targeting an Israeli military force in the area.

Palestinian sources reported that the occupation forces opened fire on a Palestinian youth, claiming he attempted to carry out a shooting attack near the settlement. They noted that the area witnessed a heavy deployment of military patrols and the closure of its entrances.

For its part, the occupation police stated in a press release that “our forces were subjected to gunfire during a field operation near the Beit Hagai settlement and returned fire,” adding that “the soldiers killed the perpetrator,” without any injuries among their ranks.

Palestinian sources have not yet released details regarding the youth’s identity or his health condition, while the occupation forces continue to conduct search and sweep operations in the area and are preventing citizens from approaching the scene of the incident.

