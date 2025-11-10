Palestinian People Reject Imposition and Demand Dignity

The voice of the Palestinian people is once again ringing out clearly: no more impositions, no more Palestinian Authority under the shadow of occupation, and no more leadership disconnected from the reality of the people.



The figure of Mahmoud Abbas and his inner circle—headed by Hussein al-Sheikh—represents today the exhaustion of a project that has lost its legitimacy, its essence, and its connection to the resistance.



While Gaza resists with bloodshed, while the West Bank faces arrests, assassinations, and land confiscation, the Palestinian Authority continues to coordinate with the occupier and repress any free voice within its territory. What was once presented as a step toward independence has become an instrument of internal control at the service of the interests of the occupier and the powers that support it.



The popular rejection of Abbas is not merely a matter of names: it is the cry of a people weary of intermediaries, of false representatives who negotiate while Palestinian land fragments. It is the affirmation that legitimacy does not stem from agreements signed in foreign offices, but from the sacrifice of those who defend every inch of Palestine, from Gaza to Beit Jala, from Jenin to Jerusalem.



Today, Palestinian youth demand a new representation born from the heart of the people, free from corruption and subservience, a leadership that speaks the language of dignity and resistance.



UPAL reaffirms its position: no imposed leadership can replace the will of the Palestinian people, who remain steadfast in their right to complete freedom and return. History will not absolve those who betray this cause.



By Palestinian Union of Latin America - UPAL