Does UN defend human rights or interests of major powers?

AhlulBayt News Agency: Almost eight decades have passed since the founding of the United Nations, an organization born from the ruins of World War II with the purpose of guaranteeing peace, promoting human rights, and preventing humanity from repeating the horrors of the past. However, contemporary reality shows a weakened UN, silenced by the interests of the major powers and distant from the peoples who cry out for justice.



The Security Council, which should be a guarantor of peace, has become a space where the veto is used as a shield for impunity. There, a single power can block resolutions that seek to stop genocides, occupations, or illegal wars. This has happened time and again: while a televised genocide is committed in Gaza, the UN remains tied hand and foot by the decision of the United States, protector of the Zionist regime.



The Universal Declaration of Human Rights, once a symbol of hope, now seems like a mere decorative document in the face of the systematic crimes committed in Palestine, Yemen, Western Sahara, and the Congo. People are witnessing how discourses on human rights are selectively used as a political tool to punish some and cover up for others.



What, then, is the purpose of the UN if it remains silent in the face of the suffering of millions? Whom does it represent when it ignores the resolutions it itself adopts? Its structure, dominated by five permanent members of the Security Council, reflects an unjust world order that perpetuates the hegemony of a few and condemns the majority to silence.



The Palestinian Union of Latin America (UPAL) reaffirms that human rights cannot be subordinated to economic, military, or geopolitical interests. It is time for a profound reform of the international system, where the voice of free peoples carries more weight than the veto of the powerful.



The true defense of human rights is not born in the palaces of diplomacy, but in the streets, in refugee camps, in communities that resist, and in peoples who refuse to be complicit in the silence.



As long as the UN continues to serve the powers that be more than humanity, its blue flag will be nothing more than an empty symbol in the face of injustice.



By Palestinian Union of Latin America - UPAL

