Pakistan Shia Organization Expresses Concern over Ongoing Humanitarian Crisis in Sudan

In a statement, the central spokesperson of MWM said that the organization is gravely worried about the violent conflict that has continued for the past two years between military factions in various cities of Sudan, especially in Darfur and Al-Fashir, pushing the entire country to the brink of destruction.

Thousands of innocent civilians, including women and children, have been killed or displaced. Millions are living in camps without food, water, or medical facilities. Hospitals, places of worship, and residential areas are being targeted. This situation is a clear violation of human rights, international law, and Islamic values.

The MWM urges international organizations—particularly the United Nations, the OIC, the African Union, and human rights groups—to exert immediate pressure for a ceasefire and open humanitarian aid routes. There must be transparent investigations into the mass killings of innocent civilians and war crimes. A UN-supervised peace mission should be deployed in the affected areas to ensure the protection of civilians. The global conscience must awaken so that the world stands with the oppressed people of Sudan instead of remaining silent.

The Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen believes that raising a voice against oppression and aggression anywhere in the world is a duty of faith. The oppressed people of Sudan are waiting for the collective support of the Muslim Ummah. We reaffirm our commitment to being their voice and to continuing humanitarian support and solidarity at every level.

We stand with the oppressed people of Sudan. God willing, the halls of tyranny will one day tremble, and the dawn of justice and peace will rise.