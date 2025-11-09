Shia Cleric: People of Sudan are Waiting for Support of Entire Muslim Ummah

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hujjatul Islam Sadiq Jafri, a senior member of Pakistan's Majlis Wahdat Muslimeen, expressed deep concern over the continued civil war and humanitarian crisis in Sudan. He urged the international community to take immediate action to end the clashes and support the oppressed people there.

He pointed out that for the past two years, bloody fights between military groups have continued in many Sudanese cities, especially Darfur and El Fasher.

He said: "These bloody wars have pushed the country to the edge of destruction. Thousands of civilians, including women and children, have been killed or forced to leave their homes. Millions now live in camps without clean water, food, or medical care. Hospitals, places of worship, and homes have been attacked. This is a clear violation of human rights, international laws, and Islamic and human values. It needs urgent attention."

This Pakistani religious scholar spoke about the duty of international organizations in the Sudan crisis. He said Majlis Wahdat Muslimeen Pakistan asks the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the African Union, and human rights groups to take fast and strong steps to stop the fighting and open safe paths for humanitarian aid to reach those in need.

He also stressed the need to investigate the crimes. He added: "Clear and fair investigations must be done into the killing of civilians and war crimes. UN peacekeeping forces should be sent to dangerous areas to protect people's lives and safety. The world's conscience must wake up. The international community should stand with the oppressed people of Sudan instead of just watching their pain and destruction."

Pakistani scholar said: "Fighting against injustice anywhere in the world is part of our faith and religious duty. The oppressed people of Sudan need the support of the Muslim Ummah today more than ever. We stand with them and will continue humanitarian help and efforts for justice. We are sure that one day the foundations of oppression will fall, and the dawn of justice and truth will rise."