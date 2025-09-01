Weaponizing hunger is an attack on humanity, Israel’s behavior is tantamount to genocide: Pakistani Shia scholar

AhlulBayt News Agency: Vice Chairman of Majlis Wahdat Muslimeen Pakistan Allama Syed Ahmed Iqbal Rizvi has said that using hunger as a weapon by the usurper Israel against the defenseless people of Palestine is a crime against humanity and the worst barbarity of the modern world.

In his statement, he said that depriving the besieged population of food, water, medicine and basic necessities is not only against human conscience but is also a clear violation of international laws, the Geneva Convention and the United Nations Charter on Human Rights.

Forcing children, women and the elderly to starve, closing hospitals and preventing humanitarian aid is actually tantamount to genocide.

He demanded that the international community, the United Nations, the OIC and human rights institutions force the occupier Israel to immediately provide access to food, water and medicine to the besieged Palestinian people.

Obstructing the path of humanitarian aid should be declared a war crime and prosecuted in the International Court of Justice.

He said that effective and practical steps should be taken to protect the basic human rights of the Palestinian people, and not just condemnatory statements.

The Vice Chairman of the Muslim Unity Council further said that weaponizing hunger is actually an attack on all of humanity, and this cruelty towards the oppressed people of Palestine is a stain on the face of peace, justice and human values of the entire world.

