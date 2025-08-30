Controversy Over Religious Restrictions in Pakistan: Double Standards in Celebrating Islamic Events

AhlulBayt News Agency: The notification allows citizens to hold public gatherings and celebrations for the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) during the month of Rabi al-Awwal without requiring prior approval, with organizers only asked to inform local police for security purposes.

The decision has been welcomed by some, as it permits unrestricted celebrations of the Prophet's birth in public spaces. However, the context of this development has raised serious concerns. While authorities have allowed such festivities for the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), they have simultaneously imposed strict measures and legal actions against those commemorating the martyrdom of his grandson, Imam Hussein (A.S).

Just weeks prior, during the mourning period for Imam Hussein (A.S) on his Arbaeen (40th day), participants in processions, organizers, and speakers across Chakwal and several districts in Punjab were subjected to arrests, criminal charges, and the imposition of the "Schedule Four" list — a legal framework targeting individuals deemed a security risk.

Multiple FIRs were filed against mourners, with several detained for participating in religious rituals, such as the traditional mourning processions and gatherings for Imam Hussein (A.S).

This stark contrast between the treatment of religious events commemorating the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Imam Hussein (A.S) has raised serious questions about the fairness and consistency of the Pakistani state’s policies.

Critics argue that the Pakistani state, founded on Islamic principles, appears to endorse discriminatory practices when it comes to different Islamic commemorations.

The celebratory event for the Prophet's birth does not face the same level of scrutiny or legal restriction as the mourning rituals for Imam Hussein (A.S), leading many to question the government's commitment to religious freedom and equality.

Many religious and political figures have condemned these policies as a manifestation of "double standards" within Pakistan's legal framework. While the state permits festivities for one revered figure in Islam, it cracks down on the commemoration of another, despite both events being central to Islamic tradition.

The situation highlights the growing concern regarding religious freedoms and human rights in Pakistan, particularly the treatment of Shia Muslims who are often subjected to restrictions when performing their religious rituals. Critics assert that such discriminatory practices undermine the foundation of religious harmony and equal rights in the country.

This ongoing issue raises broader questions about how Islamic values are applied and whether certain segments of society are treated differently based on political or sectarian motives.