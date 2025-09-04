Media Must Properly Convey Imam Hussain (a.s.)’s Global Message: Navvab

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): On the sidelines of the closing ceremony of the second international media event “We Are the Children of Imam Hussain (a.s.),” Hojat al-Islam Sayed Abdolfattah Navvab, the representative of the Supreme Leader in Hajj and Pilgrimage affairs, told reporters, “Imam Hussain (a.s.), through his uprising, gave history an eternal lesson, and it is the duty of the media to convey this universal message to the world in a correct, clear, and impactful manner.”

Highlighting the importance of synergy among media activists at the international level, he said, “Just as the caravan of Ashura, through steadfastness and determination, passed down the culture of sacrifice and resistance to future generations, today the media must, through collaboration, introduce this culture to the world.”

Navvab further added, “Holding such events provides a valuable opportunity for exchanging experiences among different media outlets and for strengthening the flow of information regarding the teachings of Imam Hussain (a.s.). Without a doubt, if the media explain the message of Ashura with honesty, precision, and artistry, many hearts across the globe will be connected to the light of Imam Hussain (a.s.).”

The closing ceremony of the second international media event “We Are the Children of Imam Hussain (a.s.)” concluded with the announcement of winners and the recognition of outstanding works.

