Intl. Mukibs honored for serving pilgrims at Imam Reza Shrine

AhlulBayt News Agency: Deputy for International Pilgrims’ Affairs praises international pilgrim service groups – Mukibs – for their role during final days of Safar.

On the final day of Safar, the second month on the lunar Islamic calendar, the Deputy for International Pilgrims’ Affairs at Astan Quds Razavi (AQR) recognized and honored international Mukibs for their service to pilgrims in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad.

Hoj. Faqih Esfandiari met with foreign Mukib directors near the shrine and appreciated their contributions.

He emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation in future years, noting, “More than 15 international Mukibs had arrived in Mashhad immediately after their activities during Arbaeen in Iraq”.

A meeting was held with Iraqi and Pakistani Mukib representatives in the guest hall of Prophet Muhammad Courtyard. Participants shared reports of their work and discussed logistical needs. Also, plans were made to address key issues and facilitate smoother operations in the coming years.

Foreign Mukib leaders highlighted the enthusiastic reception from pilgrims and expressed hope to continue serving throughout the year. They also requested additional space to accommodate their services.

Esfandiari praised their dedication and sincerity, calling their efforts deeply valuable.

At the end of the session, commemorative gifts were presented to the Mukib teams. In return, the participants thanked AQR officials and wished them continued success.

