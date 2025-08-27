Mourning ceremony for end of Safar held at Fiqh Center of Pure Imams in London

AhlulBayt News Agency: A mourning ceremony marking the anniversary of the passing of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the martyrdom of Imam Hassan Mujtaba (AS) and Imam Ali ibn Musa al-Reza (AS) was held at the Fiqh Center of the Pure Imams (AS) and the office of the late Ayatollah Fazel Lankarani in London.

The program was attended by a group of believers and followers of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS). Hojatoleslam Seyyed Hossein Hosseini Qomi, seminary and university professor, delivered a speech highlighting the life, virtues, and teachings of Imam Hassan Mujtaba (AS) and Imam Reza (AS), stressing the importance of adhering to their example.

The ceremony also included recitation of the Holy Quran, Ziyarat Ashura, elegies, prayers, and concluded with a reception.

