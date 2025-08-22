Iran condemns illegal sanctions by British government

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in London issued a strongly worded statement condemning the British government's illegal and unilateral sanctions against some Iranian institutions and individuals.

The statement said that the British government has imposed these sanctions based on baseless pretexts and baseless accusations; an action that is contrary to the principles of international law in the field of friendly relations and cooperation between states, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations, and only damages bilateral relations and exacerbates distrust.

The statement said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always emphasized dialogue and mutual respect in international relations and has never planned or supported any threat to the internal security of the United Kingdom, nor has it taken any action in this regard.

“The allegations made in this regard are completely rejected and fundamentally unacceptable,” it added.

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran further noted that what truly threatens regional and global peace and security are the aggressive actions and crimes of the Zionist regime of Israel; a regime that has crossed all red lines by committing numerous international crimes, including rape, genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity, and is considered the main factor of instability in the region.

The statement further said it is surprising that Western countries continue to remain indifferent to the international community's protests against this infanticidal regime and take no effective action to stop its crimes.

At the end of the statement, it is stressed that the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran once again emphasizes our country's adherence to the principles of mutual respect, non-interference in the internal affairs of countries, and constructive cooperation at the bilateral, regional, and international levels, and calls on the British government to refrain from continuing its hostile policies and illegal and destructive actions.

Continuing its unconstructive stance against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the British Foreign Office announced a few hours ago that it has added several Iranian trading and petrochemical companies to the sanctions list.