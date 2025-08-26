More than half a million people registered for Ziyarat by proxy service during month of Safar (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: More than half a million people registered for the Ziyarat by proxy page through the Al-Kafeel Global Network affiliated with the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine during the month of Safar.

The Ziyarat was conducted on behalf of the believers by the Sayed Servants' Department of the Holy Shrine, in addition to volunteers in religious places outside Iraq. The Media Department of the Holy Shrine utilised all its resources to facilitate the registration process on the page.

The statistics included the activities related to the Ziyarat of Imam al-Hassan (peace be upon him) on his martyrdom anniversary, the Arbaeen pilgrimage, as well as the Ziyarat to the Prophet Mohammad (Allah's prayers be upon him and upon his holy Household) on the anniversary of his martyrdom in Najaf Ashraf and the Noble Prophet's Mosque in Medina, performing the special Ziyarat prayer, supplication, and other activities.

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine is keen on utilising the electronic space and employing it to serve visitors from Iraq and abroad, providing them with the best services.



