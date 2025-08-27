Iranian moukebs serve over 22 million pilgrim-days during Arbaeen 2025

AhlulBayt News Agency: Accommodation was provided by Iranian Moukebs (service stations) for more than 22 million people-day during Arbaeen this year, an official said.

Majid Namjoo, secretary of the Iranian Committee for Arbaeen Public Participation, Accommodation and Nutrition, added that 113 million meals were distributed by the Moukebs among the pilgrims.

He praised the sincere efforts of the Moukebs’ servants and presented a report on the performance of the Committee during the 2025 Arbaeen.

Emphasizing that the main hosts of the great Arbaeen procession are the noble people and government of Iraq, he added that the presence of Iranian Moukebs alongside Iraqi ones is solely for the purpose of participating in the grace of hosting pilgrims.

He said this year, 1,526 Iranian Moukebs in Iraq and 1,225 Moukebs in Iran welcomed the Arbaeen pilgrims.

Namjoo said the Iranian Headquarters for the Development and Reconstruction of Atabat (holy shrines), by organizing affairs and coordinating with relevant agencies in Iran and Iraq, provided the necessary conditions to facilitate the departure of 7,553 trucks carrying data-x-items and supplies for the Arbaeen procession.

Arbaeen is a religious event observed by Shia Muslims on the fortieth day after the Day of Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia imam.

It is one of the largest annual pilgrimages in the world, with millions of Shia Muslims, as well as many Sunnis and followers of other religions, walking to Karbala from various cities in Iraq and neighboring countries. This year, the day of Arbaeen fell on August 14.

