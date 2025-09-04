Adopting Imam Hussain (a.s.)’s Lifestyle is the Key to Today’s Society: Supreme Leader’s Representative for Hajj and Pilgrimage

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Sayed Abdolfattah Navvab, the representative of the Supreme Leader in Hajj and Pilgrimage affairs, emphasized the importance of utilizing Imam Hussain (a.s.)’s teachings and promoting his lifestyle in media programs during the closing ceremony of the second international media event “We Are the Children of Imam Hussain (a.s.).”

He added, “The words of Imam Hussain (a.s.) are alive for all of history and must always be applied.”

Speaking about the Arbaeen Great Walk, Navvab said, “There are 25 walks in the world, one of which is Arbaeen. Some routes stretch a thousand kilometers, some are rocky, and in some, people crawl on the ground. But none can be compared with the Arbaeen pilgrimage.”

Referring to the Supreme Leader’s second phase statement, he continued, “In this statement, he outlined seven recommendations, one of which is lifestyle. The words of Imam Hussain (a.s.) also contain profound guidance on lifestyle, such as self-purification, gratitude, and appreciation, qualities that spread positive energy to others.”

Navvab went on to cite Imam Hussain (a.s.), who said, “Know that people’s needs directed toward you are among God’s blessings, and gratitude for this blessing must be expressed. Good and commendable deeds are beautiful and practicing them addresses the needs of today’s society.”

**************

End/ 345