Conversion of Hindu Family to Islam Sparks Tensions in Northern India

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The conversion of a Hindu family to Islam in Marora village, Haryana state, has triggered anger among hardline Hindu groups. The family, led by Chitram and his wife, appeared before a court in Nuh city to affirm that their decision to embrace Islam was entirely voluntary and made without any pressure or coercion.

Despite this, tensions persist in Marora, where Hindu groups staged a protest outside the local police station, alleging widespread attempts to convert Hindus in the area. Chitram, an architect from Marora who now goes by the name Mohammad Ikram, along with his wife Rukhsaa and their three children, adopted new names after embracing Islam. In a sworn statement, he emphasized that the family’s decision was personal and voluntary.

Local Hindu leaders claimed that marginalized communities were being specifically targeted and warned that larger demonstrations would be held if authorities failed to act.

The sensitivity of the issue is heightened by Marora’s demographics: the village of about 6,000 residents has only 15 Hindu families, making the conversion particularly contentious in the eyes of local Hindu groups.

**************

End/ 345