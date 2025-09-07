OIC Condemns Targeted Attacks on Muslims in India Following Kashmir Incident

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned the rise in Islamophobia and “targeted retaliatory attacks” against Muslims across India in the aftermath of last month’s assault in Kashmir.

On April 22, an attack in the town of Pahalgam, in Indian-administered Kashmir, left 26 Hindu tourists dead. Following the incident, Kashmiri Muslim students and street vendors in several Indian cities faced threats, harassment, and smear campaigns from right-wing extremist groups.

In a statement, the OIC’s Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission described the violence as a “violation of human rights and human dignity” and urged impartial and immediate investigations. The commission also called on the Indian government to uphold its obligations under international law and take “concrete measures” to guarantee the safety and security of Muslims.

The OIC further appealed to the international community and the United Nations to closely monitor the situation and act to protect the rights of Muslims in India. Reiterating its longstanding position, the commission emphasized the urgent need for the establishment of an international fact-finding mission to investigate human rights violations in Kashmir.

