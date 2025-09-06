Republican Leaders in Colorado Criticized for Silence on Islamophobic Remarks

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Republican leaders in Colorado are facing mounting criticism after remaining silent during an online meeting where openly Islamophobic comments were made. The event, held last week on the platform Twitter Spaces under the title “Reviewing the Special Session,” drew several hundred listeners, including Republican legislators, state party chairs, and conservative activists.

During the discussion, a political activist using the alias “Missy Mordrem” responded to a question by claiming to live in an area “full of Muslims” and called for intervention “with civil rights or even by force” to confront them. Despite the explicitly Islamophobic tone, none of the Republican leaders or party representatives present addressed or condemned the remarks.

The only response came from Alicia Garcia, a pro-gun activist, who suggested offering low-cost firearms training instead of challenging the rhetoric.

Local media outlets have since questioned Republican leaders about their silence during the meeting, but no party officials have issued a statement. Advocacy groups and community leaders have warned that ignoring such language not only normalizes hate speech but also risks fueling tensions and violence against Muslim communities across Colorado.

**************

End/ 345

