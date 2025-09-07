27,000 Postcards Sent to Belgian Prime Minister in Protest Over Gaza War

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A Belgian NGO has delivered more than 27,000 postcards to the office of Prime Minister Bart De Wever, criticizing the government’s stance on the Gaza war as “slow and inadequate.”

The postcards, bearing the slogan “The genocide has not stopped,” were collected during a summer campaign by volunteers including trade unions, solidarity groups, and civil movements. As part of the protest, activists placed postal bags symbolically outside the prime minister’s office and unfurled an 80-meter red ribbon in Brussels Park.

Els Hertogen, director of the organization, said that although the federal government’s agreement on Belgium’s position represented a positive step, it amounted only to the bare minimum. She stressed that the International Court of Justice had clearly outlined legal obligations and insisted that Belgium “should settle for nothing less.”

The group pledged to maintain pressure “in parliament and on the streets” until the Zionist regime’s bombardment, blockade, and famine in Gaza end.

The Gaza war entered its 700th day on Friday, having already claimed tens of thousands of Palestinian lives and left the territory facing devastating famine. The Zionist regime currently faces genocide proceedings before the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

**************

End/ 345