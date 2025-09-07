Bangladesh’s Magura District Marks Prophet Muhammad’s (p.b.u.h) Birthday with Cultural Events

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Special programs were held in Magura district of Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h).

The Islamic Foundation organized a series of events at the Model Mosque and Islamic Cultural Center in Magura, including an Islamic cultural competition, a discussion session, and an award ceremony.

The program was chaired by Md. Mojibullah Farhad, deputy director of the Islamic Foundation in Magura, with Md. Ohidul Islam, additional district commissioner, attending as the chief guest. The keynote address was delivered by Hafiz Maulana Mufti Habibullah Rahman, imam and khatib of Magura Central Jame Mosque.

Speakers highlighted the ideals, teachings, and universal message of Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h), while also stressing the importance of Islamic education for the younger generation. Teachers and students from various religious institutions and madrasas across the district participated actively in the event.

As part of the celebration, awards were presented to 24 students who excelled in competitions on essay writing, Qur’an recitation, nasheed, and public speaking. Organizers said the program not only honored the Prophet’s (p.b.u.h) teachings but also fostered unity and strengthened Islamic knowledge among the youth of Magura.

