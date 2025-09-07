Catalan Far-Right Party Backs Hardline Stance on Islam and Migration

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Silvia Orriols, leader of the far-right and separatist Catalan Alliance, has drawn media and political attention in recent weeks for openly supporting the controversial positions of Spain’s far-right Vox party.

Orriols has defended Vox leader Santiago Abascal on issues including migration, anti-Islam rhetoric, and criticism of migrant rescue organizations. Her remarks align with Vox’s hardline platform, which has frequently clashed with human rights groups and church officials over the treatment of migrants and Muslim communities.

During the recent controversy in the town of Jumilla, Orriols strongly criticized Archbishop Joan Planellas of Tarragona, who accused Vox of attempting to block Islamic religious ceremonies. Her intervention was seen as reinforcing Vox’s stance against public expressions of Islam.

Analysts note that Orriols’s strategy centers on migration and Islamophobia, areas where the Catalan Alliance and Vox share significant ideological ground. They argue that this alignment could shape new patterns of voter behavior in Catalonia, where debates over independence, identity, and immigration increasingly intersect.

Overall, observers say Orriols has effectively become an unofficial ally of Vox, with cooperation between the two far-right parties continuing to grow and potentially reshaping political dynamics in both Catalonia and Spain at large.

