EU Condemns Zionists' Attacks on UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The European Union has condemned Ziomists' attacks against United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) troops, stressing that all parties are obligated to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel.

Anwar al-Anoni, spokesperson for the European Commission, reiterated the EU’s position during the Commission’s daily press briefing, recalling the stance already expressed by the European Council regarding UNIFIL. “We condemn any attack on UN forces in Lebanon. All sides must take the necessary measures to guarantee the safety and security of UN staff,” he said.

Al-Anoni further urged all parties to fully implement the ceasefire agreement reached on November 27, 2024, as well as UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which calls for an end to hostilities between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah.

The EU’s statement comes amid rising concerns over the safety of peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, where clashes between Israeli forces and Hezbollah have escalated in recent months. The Union reaffirmed its commitment to supporting UNIFIL’s mandate and maintaining stability in the region.

