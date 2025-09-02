Dangerous Hate Speech Against Muslims Spreads in Kerala, India

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Right-wing Hindu groups in Kerala have launched a new wave of Islamophobia and hate speech against Muslims through audio chat rooms on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter)

These sessions, often held anonymously during late-night hours, attract hundreds of listeners each time. Speakers use derogatory language to portray Muslims as a threat to society, and in some cases have even called for Hindus to “arm themselves.”

Reports indicate that figures linked to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the hardline Hindu nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are actively participating in these discussions. Rajesh Krishnan, BJP’s general secretary in Kerala, has been identified as one of the main hosts, using security-related claims to frame Muslim communities as a source of instability.

The online sessions have also been amplified by certain right-wing local media outlets, fueling concerns about the normalization of religious hate speech in Kerala. Analysts warn that the continuation of such rhetoric could deepen social polarization and escalate communal violence in the state.

Observers emphasize that unchecked propagation of hate speech risks undermining communal harmony in one of India’s most religiously diverse regions.

