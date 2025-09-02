Scholar Warns of Growing Political Marginalization of Muslims in India

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Fayad Ali, a political researcher, has warned that India’s Muslim minority is facing increasing exclusion from the country’s political sphere, despite recent narratives portraying the 2024 election outcome as a sign of democratic resilience.

Speaking at a talk titled “Power, Exclusion and Identity: The Politics of Muslim Marginalization in India,” Ali argued that the weaker-than-expected performance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the latest elections should not be seen as a democratic revival. Instead, he described it as further erosion of one of the most vulnerable aspects of India’s system—its liberal democracy.

According to Ali, the election results have solidified a troubling reality for India’s largest religious minority. On one side, Muslims are openly excluded by segments of the political spectrum, while on the other, they face what he called the “strategic silence” of opposing parties. This combination, he said, has forced Muslims into a deeper political corner, limiting their chances of genuine participation.

Ali’s remarks add to broader concerns raised by rights groups and observers about the shrinking space for minority communities in India’s political and civic life, amid rising polarization and sectarian tensions over the past decade.

