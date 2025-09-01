Roots of Western Fear of Islam: Threat or Alternative to Dominant Systems?

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): For decades, Islam has largely been portrayed in Western media and political discourse as a threat, a perception intensified after the September 11 attacks, linking the religion to terrorism and backwardness. However, analysts argue that Western fear of Islam’s expansion is rooted in historical, economic, and cultural factors.

This anxiety dates back centuries, when Islamic civilizations were serious rivals to Europe in science, trade, and military power. Today, Islam is the world’s fastest-growing religion, attracting not only migrants but also a significant number of Western citizens.

Experts highlight economics as a key area of conflict. Islam prohibits usury, while Western economies rely heavily on debt-driven financial systems. Similarly, Islam’s ban on alcohol and drugs poses a potential challenge to the multitrillion-dollar beverage and entertainment industries.

Moreover, Islamic teachings on health, prevention, and social order contrast with Western healthcare and legal systems, which often address the consequences rather than the roots of social problems.

Analysts further note that Western media, education, and individualistic culture stand in opposition to Islam’s family-centered and community-oriented values. They argue that the West’s deeper fear is not Islam as a religion, but the possible impact of its value system on prevailing economic and political structures.

**************

