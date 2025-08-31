“House of Islamic Art” Opens in Jeddah with Over a Thousand Historical Artifacts

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The “House of Islamic Art” in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia’s first museum dedicated to Islamic art, has opened its doors, showcasing more than a thousand artistic and historical pieces from Islamic civilizations. Located in Jeddah Park, the museum is part of the “Vision 2030” initiative to boost cultural tourism and national identity.

The museum’s collection is organized into six thematic galleries: early Islamic ceramics and glassware, masterful metalwork up to the 13th century AH, the history of currency in Islamic societies with around 500 coins on display, Islamic art in global interactions, ancient Qur’an manuscripts and calligraphy, and exquisite textiles, including Kaaba and Prophet’s Mosque curtains.

The center also features a specialized library with rare Arabic and English sources on Islamic art history and heritage.

Organizers emphasize that the museum will serve not only as a repository for Muslim spiritual heritage but also as a dynamic space for dialogue and education about Islamic art. Its location in Jeddah, a gateway for pilgrims and a key cultural landmark of the Islamic world, underscores its significance.

**************

End/ 345