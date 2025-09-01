Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Protests Forced Evictions of Muslim Families in Assam

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has strongly condemned eviction operations carried out by the Assam state government, accusing authorities of deliberately targeting thousands of Muslim families and driving them from their homes.

According to the organization, since 2021, more than 160 square kilometers of land have been cleared under the pretext of removing illegal encroachments, leaving over 50,000 people displaced. The group called on India’s Chief Justice, B.R. Gavai, to take action against what it described as an “unlawful campaign.”

A seven-member delegation led by Jamiat president Maulana Mahmood Madani recently visited the Goalpara region of Assam. In a statement, Madani said that more than 50,000 Muslim families were being targeted solely because of their faith. His remarks followed a state government operation in the Rangam forest of Golaghat district, where several hectares of land were cleared, leaving about 230 families homeless.

Earlier, on August 2, the first phase of the eviction campaign displaced nearly 1,500 families, most of them Muslims, after several hectares of land were demolished.

The Jamiat warned that these actions not only violate human rights but also risk deepening communal tensions in Assam.

**************

End/ 345