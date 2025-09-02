Alarming Rise of Islamophobia in Spain, Report Warns

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Al-Azhar University Center for Monitoring and Combating Extremism in Egypt has raised concerns over a sharp rise in Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hate speech on Spanish social media platforms.

According to the report, growing tensions linked to migration and global crises have fueled widespread dissemination of anti-Islamic messages online. Data from Spain’s Observatory Against Racism and Xenophobia showed that in July alone, more than 190,000 racist posts were recorded, surpassing the 184,000 posts registered between April and June. Notably, 86 percent of these messages targeted Muslims and North African communities, an increase of five percent compared with June.

Between July 6 and 22, more than 138,000 Islamophobic messages were documented. Among them, 88 percent contained direct insults, 54 percent aimed at dehumanizing Muslims, 24 percent framed Muslims as a security threat, 12 percent called for expulsions, and five percent explicitly incited violence.

The surge in online hostility followed an incident in the town of Torre Pacheco in Murcia, which far-right groups exploited to launch online campaigns and organize street demonstrations against migrants.

Observers warn that the trend reflects a broader normalization of hate speech in Spain, with potentially serious consequences for social cohesion and public safety.

