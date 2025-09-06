Documentary “Untold Stories: Bosnia” Preserves Muslim Memory for Future Generations

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The 30th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide, Europe’s worst massacre since World War II, was commemorated this past July. The atrocity targeted Muslims, and the remains of many victims are still being uncovered and identified.

London-based filmmaker Muhammad Isa has produced an eight-part documentary series titled “Untold Stories: Bosnia” to preserve the memory of this tragedy and pass it on to younger generations of Muslims. The series captures the personal experiences of survivors, activists, aid workers, journalists, and fighters, portraying the lasting impact of the Bosnian war on Europe’s Muslim community.

Through intimate interviews, the documentary highlights the significance of Bosnian Islamic identity and heritage, offering audiences a deeper emotional connection to the memories and struggles of those affected. Isa’s approach seeks to ensure that these voices are not forgotten and that their stories continue to resonate with future generations.

The filmmaker emphasizes that remembering Bosnia is not confined to a single war, but symbolizes Europe’s long and often troubled relationship with Muslims. He draws parallels between Bosnia’s lessons and present-day tragedies such as Gaza, underscoring the importance of unity among Muslims and the preservation of Islamic identity across borders as essential tools of resistance against oppression and discrimination.

