Hundreds protest in Bosnia against Israeli genocide in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hundreds of people in the town of Hadžije, near the capital Sarajevo, held a protest to draw attention to the genocide being committed by Israel in Gaza.

Participants raised banners reading “Stop the Genocide.” They also placed children’s toys, women’s scarves, and symbolic shoes in parks representing the women, children, and elderly killed by the occupation in Gaza.

The event was organized by the Palestine Association in Bosnia and Herzegovina in cooperation with the ASUS Association for Cooperation and Environment and the Bosnian-Palestinian Friendship Association. The word “genocide” was displayed written on the Palestinian flag.

The demonstrators also raised banners reading “Free Palestine” and “Life for Children,” demanding that the international community take immediate, concrete steps to stop crimes against civilians in Gaza.

End/ 257