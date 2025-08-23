Grand Mufti of Bosnia warns of far-right Israeli ministers staining Judaism in eyes of world

Ahlulbayt News Agency: The grand mufti of Bosnia has decried the Israeli crimes committed in Gaza warning that the extremist Israeli ministers promoting the genocide in the besieged strip stain Judaism in eyes of the world.

Mufti Mustafa Ceric made the remarks in a letter addressing the Rabbi David Rosen, warning against extremist ideologies shaping Israeli policies defacing Judaism in global scale.



Mufti Ceric quoted Jewish author, Yuval Noah Herari warning against internal corruption as the biggest danger Israeli regime faces regarding the ‘possibility of complete ethnic cleansing in Gaza and the West Bank, leading to the creation of a state rooted not in Jewish values of justice and mercy, but in supremacism and militarism.’.



He added,” Such a state may endure in power, alliances, and even economic strength, but spiritually it would be catastrophic—a betrayal not only of Jewish tradition but of the divine covenant itself.”



He condemned the Israeli regime for deliberately starving the Palestinians in besieged Gaza, indiscriminate killing of children and civilians as well as the destruction of homes and hospitals stressing that not a matter for cautious diplomatic appeal but matter that demand prophetic denunciation.



The senior mufti added,” To call upon Israel merely to address starvation without naming and condemning the machinery of war and the ideology behind it is inadequate to the scale of this crisis.”



Mufti Mustafa Ceric noted that the shared duty of Jews, Christians and Muslims, as believers in the One God of justice and mercy, being to raise their voices without compromise, to call for an immediate end to the ongoing genocide in Gaza, to tell the truth and to cry for justice.



According to the cleric the history of sufferings of Palestinians reaches back to the Nakba, over seventy years ago, marked by dispossession, ethnic cleansing, and occupation yet October 8th marked a new stage in the catastrophe for Palestinians, particularly the children who have been subjected to what the conscience of humanity cannot but name: genocide.



The letter by the grand mufti of Bosnia came in response to a recent public statement issued by a coalition of international Orthodox rabbis entitled: “A Call for Moral Clarity, Responsibility, and a Jewish Orthodox Response in the Face of the Gaza Humanitarian Crisis”.



Mufti Mustafa Ceric hailed the moral intention of the statement expressing regret that it fell short of the unequivocal clarity and prophetic voice that the ongoing catastrophic situation in Gaza demands.



