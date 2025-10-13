Sarajevo protesters rally in solidarity with Palestine, condemn Israeli actions in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, this week to express solidarity with the Palestinian people and denounce what they described as genocide committed by the Israeli regime during two years of war on Gaza.

The protest, organized by civil society groups under the banner “Bosnia and Herzegovina for a Free Palestine,” comes in the wake of a fragile ceasefire following 735 days of Israeli military operations that have reportedly resulted in nearly 68,000 Palestinian deaths and over 170,000 injuries.

Participants carried Palestinian flags and placards bearing messages such as “Stop the massacre in Gaza” and “Freedom for Palestine.” They chanted resistance songs and called on Bosnia’s government to sever all forms of cooperation with Israel.

An organizer from the host group stated that the rally aimed to remind the world of Bosnia’s own suffering during the 1990s, emphasizing that the country’s solidarity with Palestine is both moral and historical. “We have lived through genocide ourselves,” he said.

The Sarajevo demonstration is part of a broader wave of international protests demanding accountability for alleged war crimes and urging Western governments to end support for Israel. Regional media outlets, including Safe Journalists Network and Iran Press, reported that similar rallies have taken place across the Balkans as part of a renewed global solidarity campaign.

Activists across Europe are increasingly calling for military and trade sanctions against Israel and advocating for humanitarian reconstruction efforts in Gaza.

