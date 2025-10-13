Iran Warns U.S. Against Harassing Oil Tankers: “It’s a Two-Way Street”

AhlulBayt News Agency: In response to reports of U.S. interference with Iranian oil tankers, a member of Iran’s National Security Commission warned that any such action would be met with retaliation, stating, “This is a two-way street and will not go unanswered.”

Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, emphasized that Iran’s maritime strength is well known to the Americans, who have previously experienced its capabilities.

He reiterated, “If the Americans attempt to harass our tankers, they should know this is a two‑way street and it will not go unanswered.”

Boroujerdi also spoke about a recent meeting between commission members and the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), noting that the session reaffirmed the importance of fully implementing the parliamentary law suspending cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

During the meeting, the AEOI chief outlined the application of nuclear science in various sectors, highlighting achievements in agriculture and medicine, particularly in treating diabetic wounds—a technology that could save thousands of lives.

Boroujerdi stated that Iranian scientists have developed nuclear-based medical treatments capable of preventing amputations in diabetic patients, saving over 2,000 lives so far.

He stressed the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program, saying, “Contrary to the fabrications of the Israeli regime and the Americans, Iran has never pursued, and does not pursue, nuclear weapons. This knowledge is used solely for the country’s scientific, industrial, and medical advancement.”

