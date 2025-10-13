Israeli expert reveals: Our data in Iran’s hands

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior analyst at one of the leading internet monitoring companies in Israel admitted that the personal information of every Israeli is in Iran’s possession.

Sergei Shukovich, Head of the Intelligence Division at Check Point, told the Ma’ariv podcast audience: “I can say with confidence that today Iran has the personal information of all Israelis.”

Hebrew-language outlet writes that when the threat of Iran is mentioned, most Israelis think of missiles and drones (which dealt significant blows to the Zionists over 12 days). However, Sergei Shukovich, head of cybersecurity at Check Point, emphasized that the real war is taking place in the cyber network.

According to Ma’ariv, he revealed in the interview that the Iranians have obtained the personal information of every Israeli, and not even the Hebrew language can now serve as a barrier to supporting us, because artificial intelligence has disrupted all the rules of the game.

The Israeli expert, who served for over nine years in Israel’s cyber intelligence unit 8200 and later moved to Check Point after working in several other cybersecurity companies, said that Iran has accelerated its progress in the cyber domain since 2015.

In another part of the interview, he emphasized that the series of actions initiated by the Iranians several years ago — which has reached its peak since the outbreak of the war — has resulted in each of us Israelis having a complete file in their hands. This includes email addresses, mobile phone numbers, home addresses, full names, and possibly family connections and even passwords. In some cases, he added, the Iranians may even have access to individuals’ shopping preferences.



