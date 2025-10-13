Handala hacking group names 15 Israeli 'criminals' linked to military industry

AhlulBayt News Agency: A group of pro-Palestinian hackers has disclosed the identities of 15 Israeli "criminals" active in the regime's military industry, exposing ongoing security vulnerabilities in the regime.

In a post on X on Sunday, the Handala hacking group listed the names of these individuals, who are linked to the Israeli air force, technology infrastructure, and the infamous Unit 8200, which is known for its roles in electronic espionage, signal intelligence, code decryption, and cyber warfare, among other covert operations.

The hacking group issued a stern warning to these individuals, saying that they are being closely monitored.

The exposed information is as follows:

Matan Shalev

He has a strong educational background with studies in Computer Science, Mechanical Engineering, and Embedded Programming at Amit High School, Ben Gurion University, and Real Time College. He has work experience at Indoor Robotics Ltd and Stratasys Ltd, focusing on real-time systems, Linux, and C++. He also served as a Commander of a combat squad in the Israeli military’s Paratroopers, specifically in the 890th battalion.

Aviv Sidy

He is a Backend Developer for the Israeli Air Force, known for his work on a NodeJS web server and drone command systems using Python. He studied software engineering at Hakfar Hayarok College and received cyber training at Alon High School.

Yana Chen

She has over 5 years of experience as an electronic engineer, with 4 years at IAF headquarters. Her background is in electrical engineering, focusing on lab and analog circuits. Currently, she works as an Electrical Estimator at Guild Electric Limited and has experience as an instructor at ORT Hermelin. She has dedicated nearly 9 years to the Israeli Air Force in various roles, gaining hands-on experience with complex systems. Yana holds an Engineer's degree from Holon Institute of Graphic Technology and is fluent in Hebrew and English.

Maor Eini

He is a Full Stack Team Leader at Folloze, where he utilizes his expertise in software engineering, particularly in Heroku, PostgreSQL, and Redis. His skills as a Software Engineer have been refined through his work at SkyWatch.AI, VOOM Insurance, HelloGbye, and Algotec. In the past, he served as a Programmer at Unit 8200 - Israeli Intelligence Corps, gaining valuable experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Computer Science from The College of Management- Academic Studies.

Harel Edrai

He has a B. Sc. in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Azrieli College, graduating with a GPA of 85. He has been with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems since 2022, leading projects on embedded systems with CPLD and FPGA devices. His experience includes designing digital and analog boards with tools like Mentor Xpedition, LTspice, and PSpice. Previously, he worked at EPS Tech Ltd as an R&D System Engineer and was involved in vehicle development and autonomous systems at Elta Systems. Harel also served in the Israeli military’s Air Force as an Iron Dome radar technician team leader. He is skilled in programming languages and various software tools.

Tzach Shurman

He is an experienced professional with a broad background in management. He excels in decision-making and has successfully led many projects by setting high goals and motivating his team. His expertise includes turning ideas into profitable businesses and developing AI-based technologies. He has also served as a Reserve Officer in the Israel Air Force since 2005 and holds an LL. B with honors.

Jeryes Danial

He is pursuing a PhD at Haifa University, focusing on indoor navigation and pose estimation for small drones, under Prof. Yosi Ben Asher. He is developing real-time obstacle detection algorithms and advanced Kalman filter methods. Danial also works at Mobileye in al-Quds as a software and algorithm developer, leading projects on automated parking assist with real-time displays. He previously gained experience in embedded systems at 'Tracxpoint', working on navigation and localization systems. His background includes military and volunteer service with the Israel Police and senior leadership as a .NET developer at Epsilon Delta.

Ben Tubul

He has greatly contributed to Percepto by building a ground rover platform, creating APIs, and managing complex systems. He designed drone navigation algorithms at Iron Drone and has military experience as a marine electrician. His education at ‘Azrieli’ College of Engineering enhances his technical skills.

Dvir Sason

He has a strong background in Electrical Engineering and experience in Autonomous Systems software and hardware. He has worked at Rafael Advanced Defense Systems LTD since 2019, focusing on designing Autonomous Systems software. He previously worked as a Software Engineer in the Israel Defense Forces from 2014 to 2019 and graduated with a BSc in 2014.

Guy Cohen

He has a background in Mechanical Engineering and software development. He has worked at Elbit Defense Systems since 2016 on large applications. He graduated from Ben-Gurion University and is skilled in multiple programming languages. He also served in the Israeli military’s Artillery Corps.

Yelena Samoilvich

He is an experienced software engineer with over ten years in the field. He has developed UAV flight control systems at Elbit, led projects at Rafael, and worked on cardiac imaging software at EPD Solutions. He currently develops the Drone Dome anti-drone system at CodeValue. Yelena is skilled in various programming languages and technologies and holds a B. Sc. in Information Systems Engineering from the Technion.

Alex Vilkomir

He has over ten years of experience in FPGA and hardware design. He shaped embedded digital boards for Israel’s defense forces and led hardware development at ElectReon, creating prototypes with complex FPGA algorithms. His skills include VHDL, Verilog, and Xilinx SoC platforms. At Airobotics, he designed drone communication systems and managed outsourced teams. His experience in the Israeli military’s communication section helped him in embedded VHF system development. He has a degree in electrical and electronics engineering from the Holon Institute of Technology.

In recent months, a series of cyberattacks carried out by Handala has targeted Israeli regime facilities, resulting in the leak of sensitive military data, diplomatic communications, and other classified information.