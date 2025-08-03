Thousands march across Sydney Harbour Bridge in support of Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency: Thousands of demonstrators marched across the Sydney Harbour Bridge on Sunday in support of Palestinians.

The bridge was closed to traffic for longer than expected after the group changed its route. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was among those marching Sunday.

Meanwhile, in Paris, a pro-Palestinian rally took place on Saturday at Place de la République, where several hundred people gathered in support of Gaza. The demonstration was organized by the "Flotilla for Freedom" movement.

French lawmakers Gabrielle Cathala and Emma Fourreau, both members of the France Unbowed party, were present at the Paris protest. They had recently been part of the Handala flotilla crew, which was intercepted by the Israeli military on July 28.

