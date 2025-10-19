Hackers expose identities of 17 Israeli military scientists

AhlulBayt News Agency: The hacker group known as “Handala” has, for the first time, released the identities and personal details of 17 senior Israeli military scientists

According to Mehr News Agency, the Hanzala group issued an official statement today unveiling what it called an “unprecedented” disclosure, exposing personal data of 17 top military researchers working within Israel’s military establishment.

In their statement, the group said , “Today, for the first time, we are revealing the highly confidential personal details of 17 senior military scientists — men and women who form the core of the Zionist regime’s war machine. These individuals are not anonymous cogs; they are the architects of destruction and the masterminds behind weapons that have brought fear, suffering, and death upon countless innocent civilians in numerous wars.”

So far, no official authority has commented on these claims, and the authenticity of the leaked documents has not been independently verified.

.....................

End/ 257