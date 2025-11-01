Hackers leak identities of staff at Israeli contractor Maya

AhlulBayt News Agency: A pro-Palestinian hacker group has released the identities of a number of staff members of Maya Defense Industries, a major contractor tied to the Zionist regime’s Ministry of Defense.

The group, known as al-Jabha al-Isnad al-Sibraniyah (Cyber Support Front), published personal details and a video of several Maya employees as part of an ongoing cyber campaign targeting the company.

Maya Defense Industries had previously been the victim of a large-scale breach in which classified documents were leaked and later listed for sale, revealing sensitive data about the Zionist regime’s offensive and defensive weapons systems.

In a statement accompanying the latest release, the Cyber Support Front claimed that the identified individuals hold access to secret military projects. The group further noted that, in response to the exposure, the Zionist regime’s army might resort to executing “Operation Hannibal” — a controversial directive authorizing the use of maximum force to prevent the capture of soldiers or operatives, even at the cost of their own lives.

According to the group, the video was originally produced in Arabic and later translated into Persian using artificial intelligence. The footage and documents were distributed through the Cyber Support Front’s official online channels.

On October 30, the Cyber Support Front announced it had priced and released for sale confidential documents belonging to Maya Industries.

The leaked data reportedly includes detailed blueprints and documents outlining the development stages of various advanced military systems.

Maya is known to collaborate with Israeli war giants Elbit Systems and Rafael in producing such technologies.

The hackers previously claimed responsibility for a major cyberattack targeting the same company.

They later released video footage showing portions of the exfiltrated material, asserting that they had gained access to highly classified data on the regime’s advanced Iron Beam laser air defense system, along with several other high-profile Israeli weapons.

In the released clips, the hacker group displayed technical information and images of Israeli regime military products — including the Skylark reconnaissance drone, Spyder air defense system, and the Ice Breaker stealth cruise missile — all designed with cutting-edge technology.

Among the exposed materials were also images of joint contracts between the Israeli regime’s military and partners in Australia and several European countries.

