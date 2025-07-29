Hind Rajab Foundation files UK war crimes complaint over Handala raid

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hind Rajab Foundation has filed a formal criminal complaint with the UK’s Metropolitan Police War Crimes Unit, urging an immediate investigation into the Israeli military’s assault on the British-flagged humanitarian ship, Handala.

The Handala, part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, was intercepted around 100km west of Gaza on the night of July 26–27, 2025, when Israeli forces reportedly boarded it using violent measures.

All 21 international crew members—including journalists and elected officials—were detained by Israeli forces.

Legal advocacy group Adalah reported that Israeli naval vessels forcibly transferred the vessel to the occupied port of Ashdod, in what they termed a grave violation of international law.

The Hind Rajab Foundation’s complaint was filed under the Geneva Conventions Act 1957 and the International Criminal Court Act 2001.

It calls on UK authorities to immediately launch a war crimes investigation into the conduct of Shayetet 13, Israel’s elite naval commando unit, commanded by Vice Admiral David Saar Salama.

Military and political figures believed to have authorized or facilitated the assault have been named as targets of the complaint.

The foundation is demanding these individuals be identified, questioned, and prosecuted under UK jurisdiction where applicable.

At the time of the interception, the Handala was 49 nautical miles off Gaza’s coast, carrying 21 unarmed civilians, including British volunteer Chloé Fiona Ludden, European Parliament member Emma Fourreau, French MP Gabrielle Cathala, and activist Jacob Berger.

The passengers were forcibly taken to Israel without legal grounds, and all humanitarian cargo—baby formula, food, and medical supplies—was seized, with communications cut off immediately after Israeli boarding.

As a British-flagged vessel, the Handala falls under UK sovereign jurisdiction; its seizure in international waters is seen as a violation of British legal territory.

The incident constitutes breaches of both the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the Fourth Geneva Convention, contradicting binding International Court of Justice rulings issued in early 2024 that mandate unrestricted humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The Hind Rajab Foundation urged UK officials to:

Launch a full criminal probe.

Identify and interview all 21 detainees, prioritizing British nationals.

Pursue legal action against Vice Admiral Salama and relevant commanders.

Place suspects on watchlists and prepare arrest warrants.

Coordinate with Interpol, the ICC, and UN mechanisms to enforce accountability.

This event echoes a pattern of illegal interception of humanitarian missions, including the 2010 Mavi Marmara raid and the recent Madleen case.

The Handala incident reflects an effort to criminalize aid delivery and suppress global solidarity with Gaza under military pretext.

The foundation reaffirmed its commitment to confronting illegal state violence and defending international legal norms.

The Handala, originally a fishing vessel, had set sail from Malmö, Sweden, aiming to break Israel’s blockade and deliver vital aid to Gaza’s residents.

