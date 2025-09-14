Hundreds rally in Stockholm to demand ceasefire, show solidarity with Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Stockholm witnessed a large peaceful demonstration on Saturday as hundreds of citizens gathered in Sergels Torg square to express solidarity with the people of Gaza and call for an end to alleged Israeli war crimes.

The protest was part of the global “Stop the War on Gaza” campaign, which has gained momentum across Europe and beyond in recent weeks. Demonstrators held Palestinian flags and placards reading “Ceasefire Now” and “Free Gaza,” while some activists called for an immediate halt to arms exports to Israel.

Organized by civil society groups and human rights defenders, the event aimed to pressure governments to take meaningful action to stop the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza. Swedish police confirmed that the gathering was peaceful and orderly.

This demonstration joins a wave of global protests—from London to San Francisco—demanding an end to the blockade and violence against Palestinian civilians. According to recent reports, the death toll in Gaza has surpassed 64,800, including thousands of women and children.

Organizers announced that similar events will continue in the coming days, urging the international community to respond decisively to the crisis.

