Stockholm Grand Mosque Marks 25 Years as Beacon of Coexistence and Dialogue

AhlulBayt News Agency: On the 25th anniversary of its founding, the Stockholm Grand Mosque is being celebrated not only as a place of worship but as a vital cultural, social, and interfaith bridge between Muslims and the wider Swedish community. It stands as a powerful symbol of peaceful coexistence, dialogue, and resilience against political and cultural challenges.

In its quarter-century of operation since its founding in the year 2000, the Stockholm Grand Mosque has evolved into a multifaceted institution playing a key role in the lives of Swedish Muslims. Local Swedish media report that by offering a range of religious, cultural, and social services, the mosque has become an active platform for Muslim participation in Sweden’s diverse society.

The Islamic Centre of Stockholm has been particularly engaged in public services, including family counseling, legal affairs, youth gatherings, Quran classes, and introducing Islam to non-Muslims. Its constructive cooperation with churches, municipalities, and civil society groups has been crucial in fostering coexistence and clearing up misunderstandings.

Swedish news agencies have reported that the mosque has been repeatedly targeted by both physical and media attacks, including high-profile incidents of Quran burning outside the center. Despite these threats, the mosque’s leadership, with support from the police and government agencies, has chosen a path of continued engagement and steadfast resistance.

During the anniversary celebration, diplomats from Islamic countries and Swedish officials emphasized the mosque’s importance in strengthening social cohesion. One student at the event noted, “The mosque has kept me away from social harm and given me identity.”

The mosque’s core message to Muslims is clear: presence, participation, and hope are the keys to preserving identity in a challenging world. To its host society, the message is that Islam represents an opportunity for dialogue, not a threat to peaceful coexistence.



/129