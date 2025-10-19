Interfaith dialogue key to combating extremism: Shia cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Mohammad Sahaf Kashani, Scientific Secretary of the Second International Conference on Comparative Studies of Ethics in Islam and Christianity, stressed that dialogue between divine religions is the most effective way to confront violence, war, and extremism in today’s world.

Speaking at the closing ceremony held on October 16 at Sheikh Tusi Hall of the Islamic Propaganda Office of the Qom Seminary, Hojatoleslam Sahaf Kashani cited the Quranic verse “Come to a word that is equal between us and you” to highlight the conference’s aim: fostering coexistence and mutual understanding based on shared moral principles.

He warned that without interfaith dialogue, fear and suspicion dominate, allowing extremists to exploit differences for their own interests. “People fear what they do not know. Scholars must clarify the truth through dialogue,” he said.

To ensure continuity and practical impact, the conference documented its outcomes in eighteen joint works, produced by 100 scholars from 25 countries including Iran, the U.S., Russia, and Australia. The publications address contemporary ethical challenges, covering topics such as war ethics, human-animal relations, medical ethics, and environmental ethics.

Hojatoleslam Sahaf Kashani also highlighted collaboration between four religions—Islam, Christianity, Hinduism, and Buddhism—in authoring some of the works, which will primarily be published in Canada for global access.

The two-year conference featured over thirty specialized meetings, pairing Muslim clerics with Christian priests to foster genuine interfaith dialogue and strengthen cooperation among the world’s major religions.

.....................

End/ 257